Family dog killed in Hoover house fire, firefighters still trying to extinguish

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire on Scout Trace Lane.
According to HFD, the fire started at 2:19 p.m. and there was heavy structural damage to the home. No one was in the residence except the family dog who unfortunately died.
WATCH: Deadly House fire under investigation in Hoover
The fire is still not contained at this time.
