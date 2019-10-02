Family dog killed in Hoover house fire, firefighters still trying to extinguish

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire on Scout Trace Lane.

According to HFD, the fire started at 2:19 p.m. and there was heavy structural damage to the home. No one was in the residence except the family dog who unfortunately died.



Deadly House fire under investigation in Hoover BREAKING LIVE: Deadly House fire under investigation in Hoover. Happened on Scout Trace Lane. Authorities say a dog inside the house died on the scene.Details: http://bit.ly/2oFboqV Posted by CBS 42 on Wednesday, October 2, 2019

The fire is still not contained at this time.

