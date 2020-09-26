Family calls for justice after 66-year-old shot, killed in crossfire shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Family and friends held a vigil Friday afternoon to honor the life and memory of 66-year-old Fannie Carter.

Carter was shot and killed in a crossfire Sunday afternoon at the Elyton Village.

Brennesha Sampson, Carter’s daughter, says her mother shouldn’t have lost her life in such a senseless act of violence.

“Justice is the person that is responsible for taking my mother’s life is going to jail. And staying there and never coming out,” Sampson said.

Everyone met at the spot where she died; creating a vigil with candles, balloons and flowers. Sampson spoke to the crowd about Carter and says her mother’s smile could change the world.

“It would turn your world upside down. No matter how bad of a day you having, if you came to see my family or Ms. Fannie, that frown turned into a smile,” Sampson said.

She says the hardest part is this wasn’t the goodbye she imagined.

“I didn’t even get a proper goodbye,” Sampson said.

Pastor Ralph Woodfin spoke at the vigil stating Carter was an amazing community member who loved everyone.

“We thank you for what she gave to her community, to her family, even to this nation,” Woodfin said

Through it all, Sampson wants the community to learn from this and urges the violence to stop.

“For the youth, put the guns down. Put them down,” Sampson said.

Sampson is thankful for the community’s support during this tough time and believes her mother is smiling down on them.

“With all the love and support, she is here in spirit and she is smiling,” Sampson said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

