Family believes Christmas lights caused house fire

IRONDALE, Ala., (WIAT) — An Irondale resident says LED lights on his Christmas tree are to blame for a house fire that is a total loss.

Benjamin Warner was one week away from being able to fully insure his house. He says a loud noise Wednesday night around 11:30 that woke him up. As he went to check it out, he noticed the blaze. That’s when Warner and his wife quickly escaped. No one was injured.

Warner and his wife have been staying with family and friends since they lost everything. Now, the couple has to start all over. If you would like to help the Warner family days before Christmas go to www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/NzE4MDI