Family and friends remember Camryn ‘Cici’ Callaway a year later

Camryn “Cici” Callaway’s friends and family gathered around her gravesite to remember her one year death anniversary.

It’s been on year. One year without Camryn’s smile, without a friend, without a daughter.

“I love you all and thank you for all you’ve done for playing the part in her life you played,” Michelle Lunsford, Camryn’s mother, said to everyone that came to her gravesite to remember her.

Camryn died on February 22, 2018, after texting and driving. That day left many wounds for those who loved her.

“Knowing she’s in heaven makes it a little easier. It’s just a surreal moment like it just happened yesterday. It’s just tough,” Donna and Vernon Lee, Camryn’s grandparents, said.

Her friends, now in their first year of college, said it still hurts like it was yesterday.

“You realize a lot of time has passed. I have had a lot of instances where I wish I could have called her,” Logan Hudspeth, Camryn’s friend, said.

“It feels very short. I can’t think of a day I didn’t think of her,” Carley Gerald, Camry’s friend, said.

“It’s weird to say that there is one less person on this planet that could actually do something good for it,” said Blake Kimbrough, another friend of Camryn.

Camryn’s mother, Michelle Lunsford, has taken this tragedy as a platform to stop distracted driving, but she’s reminded that the message is too late for her daughter.

“I know that she’s not here, that God has a reason for everything. I don’t understand it but I trust it and know she’s left this world for a bigger reason,” Lunsford said.

One year later, Campryn’s friends gather on her death anniversary with her family, to remind them of their angel.

“She is the glue to us. She is the one that fought for the group. Like broken pieces, glues us together,” Maria Reyes, Camryn’s friend, said.

“None of us will ever forget her,” Lunsford said.

The CDC said motor vehicles are the leading cause of death for U.S. teens. That’s why Lunsford is working with legislatures to bring a hands-free law to Alabama.

