Family and friends gather to honor 5-year-old killed with balloon release

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Friends, family and teammates gathered to honor one of their own Wednesday night.

5-year-old Ta’narius Moore, affectionally known as “TJ”, was shot and killed Saturday evening during a family dispute, police report. Since then, there has been an outpour of support from the community for his family and all that loved him.

Wednesday night everyone gathered with red and gold balloons at Huffman Park where TJ played youth football with the Huffman Hurricanes. Through tearful chants and candlelit prayers, many came out to support TJ’s family.

His youth football coach Tabios Darden said he wasn’t at all surprised by the large amount of support the community has had for TJ. That’s just the touch he had on everyone who knew him.

“He was Infectious, lovable, if there was a few people here I would be surprised,” Darden said. “The turnout was exactly what I expected.”

Birmingham Police made an arrest in the fatal shooting. Rickkia Allen, 29, has been charged with capital murder in the shooting. Investigators say that Allen and another family member engaged in an altercation that led to gunfire. TJ was hit as a result of the gunfire.