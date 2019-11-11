Dispute between 2 families leaves 2 wounded, 1 in leg, other in chest

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A man and a woman are injured after a dispute escalated to a shooting.

The incident took place on Sunday. At 6:50 p.m., Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at the 500 block of Osceola Circle in Fairfield to investigate a disturbance. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found two people had been shot at the location.

A 28-year-old man was suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg, while a 28-year-old woman had a gunshot wound to her chest. Both were transported to local hospitals to be treated.

Their conditions are unknown at this time, but both victims are expected to survive.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting appears to be the result of an argument and fight between families.

Detectives are questioning everyone involved in this case.

No arrests have been made at this time.

