BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Mississippi police officer who was killed in the line of duty last week will have his homecoming and burial in his hometown of Tuscaloosa this weekend.

Ofc. Kennis Croom, an officer with the Meridian Police Department, was killed June 9 while responding to a domestic violence call. With a suspect in custody, arrangements are now being made to bury Croom in Tuscaloosa.

At 1 p.m. Thursday, there will be a memorial service for Croom at the Meridian High School gym. The next day, there will be a viewing at Northport Funeral and Cremation Service which will run from noon to 4 p.m.

On Friday, the Alpha Psi Alpha fraternity will hold a ceremony for Croom at Northport Funeral and Cremation Service. The program will start at 6 p.m.

A celebration of life will be held at Shelton State Community College Saturday, starting with Croom’s body lying in state between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Funeral services will start at 1 p.m.