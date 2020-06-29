Fallen Birmingham Police Sergeant Wytasha Carter honored

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A national non-profit organization will remember the fallen Birmingham police officer.

It’s called “End of Watch, Ride to Remember.” The organization raises awareness about law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty. Monday, they’ll remember Sergeant Wytasha Carter.

He died in the line of duty in 2019. The ride is part of a nation-wide tour to remember the officers who died last year.

The event starts at 12:45 in the Birmingham police headquarters parking lot. That’s on 1st Avenue North.

Sergeant carter was shot while investigating car-break-ins downtown on January 13th, 20-19. Jeremy owens is charged with capital murder for carter’s death.

Owens will stand trial for the capital murder charge as well as his attempted murder charges for injuring another person in the same shooting. A trial date has not yet been set.

