Tonight into Tomorrow: Lows tonight will range from the upper 40s to the low 50s. Sunshine fills the sky tomorrow. Temps will cool a bit into the upper 60s to low 70s. Dry tomorrow.

Late Week Rain Chance: Right now, Tropical Storm Nicole is moving towards southeast Florida. As Nicole passes across south Florida Thursday morning, it will begin to turn north. There will be a window late Thursday night into early Friday morning where Nicole becomes a remnant low and will drift north before being pushed east by this strong cold front.

During that brief window Thursday into Friday, there could be a few areas of rain produced in East Alabama after sunset Thursday night and continue through sunrise Friday morning.

Beyond the front: Once Nicole exits to our east, the cold air will be blasting in from the West. A surge of arctic air invades this weekend. Saturday will be a raw and breezy day. Temps will only top out in the 50s to start the weekend. By Sunday morning, we’ll be waking up to 30s. Sunday afternoon most hit 50 degrees, but some spots may even be hard pressed to climb out of the upper 40s. By Monday morning, there will be widespread upper 20s. A cold start to the week. Putting that into perspective, we will go from 85 last Monday to upper 20s next Monday.