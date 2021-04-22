Falkville man given deadline to file motion for bond in Capitol arrest case

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Morgan County man facing charges for homemade bombs and guns found in his truck during the Jan. 6 riot in Washington has been given a deadline to file a motion for a bond review.

Lonnie Leroy Coffman has until April 30 to file the motion, according to federal court records. Prosecutors will have a week to respond once his motion is filed.

Coffman has been in custody without bond since the Jan. 6 rally and invasion of the U.S. Capitol.

According to police, officers saw a gun in Coffman’s truck while investigating bomb threats nearby. A search of his vehicle turned up more guns and homemade gas bombs, authorities said. A note with information about members of Congress also was in his vehicle, they said.

Coffman was arrested while trying to get back to his truck. He was carrying two guns at the time of his arrest, police said.

Coffman was charged with unregistered firearm possession, carrying a pistol without a license, carrying a rifle or shotgun, possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Coffman’s next scheduled court appearance is a status hearing May 27.