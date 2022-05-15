BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For many Christians, Sunday is set aside for church and rest.

For others, that day is Saturday.

Dr. Kip Laxson, pastor of the United Methodist Church in Birmingham, joined CBS 42’s weekend morning news anchor Chloe Vincente to discuss the history of these days of worship.

Dr. Laxson said while some Christians, like Seventh-Day Adventists, worship on Saturdays, the majority go to church on Sunday.

“And that happened because of Easter,” he explained. “As Christianity, early Christianity developed, the original Christians, the first Christians, were Hebrews to begin with and so that’s why throughout the New Testament it’s said many times that Jesus and his disciples went to the temple or went to the synagogue. They were living out their Jewish faith, but as Christianity began to spread throughout the known Roman world at the time and gentiles converted to Christianity, slowly but surely they began to worship on Sundays.”

