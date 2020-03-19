1  of  24
Fairfield woman reportedly assaulted in alley

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people in Fairfield to be aware of their surroundings as they investigate a report of a woman who was assaulted Tuesday night in town.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was reportedly grabbed from behind as she got out of her car at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday at the 300 block of 54th Street in Fairfield.

“She yelled out to her family in the home as he grabbed her,” the JCSO release stated. “The family, who had heard her vehicle pull into the driveway, heard her cry out for help. The offender forced the woman down the road into an alley. The offender released the victim and the family rushed to her side. Neither the victim or her family was able to give a description of the male.”

As a result, the department has increased patrols in the area and detectives are scouring the area for additional information. 

Anyone with information on this crime or have any information on the suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Jason DeRamus at the Bessemer Division of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-481-4201.

