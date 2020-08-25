Fairfield mayoral candidates discuss plan on improving the city

Fairfield, Ala., (WIAT) — Voters will have to choose on August 25th who they want as mayor. Several candidates are on the ballot which includes: Jennifer Craig, Michael Williams, Former Mayor Edward May, City councilor Cynthia Turner-McDowell, Former Councilman Fredrick Scott, Incumbent Eddie Penny and Jeffrey Rowser.

Fairfield has been a struggling city for years with voters this year keeping a close eye on who to vote for. Advance Auto Parts is just the latest business thats leaving the city. But other businesses were forced to shutter during the COVID-19 pandemic, making matters worse in an already financially strapped city that filed for bankruptcy in May, citing millions of dollars in debt.

Polls open at 7am.

