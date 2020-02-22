Fairfield, American Family Care partner for health fair

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) – There’s an event happening in Fairfield on Saturday that will give the public a chance to get a health screening for free.

Medical providers with American Family Care have partnered with the city of Fairfield for a health fair.

The fair includes free five minute health consultations, and stations where you can get a check on your vitals, a flu shot, and register yourself as a donor.

The health fair is happening at the Fairfield Civic Center at 9:00 A.M. on Saturday morning.

