1  of  24
Closings
BESSEMER CITY SCHOOLS Birmingham Barons 2020 season Birmingham Bulls BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS BIrmingham ZOO City of Hoover City of Tuscaloosa FAIRFIELD CITY SCHOOLS Fixtures & Finishes Full Moon BBQ Greater Birmingham Humane Society Greater Birmingham Ministries Helena City Court for Tuesday March 17th Hoover Municipal Court Sessions Hoover Public Library Hoover Senior Center Housing Authority Of Birmingham Irondale Municipal Court JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOLS MIDFIELD CITY SCHOOLS PUBLIX REGIONS TRADITION SEC Spring sports TARRANT CITY SCHOOLS

Facts vs. Fear: Texas woman who traveled to Baldwin Co. for spring break has not tested positive for COVID-19

News

by: Brianna Hollis

Posted: / Updated:

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — There was a notion widely spread on Facebook Tuesday that a woman who spent last week in South Baldwin County tested positive for COVID-19 when she returned to Texas.

News 5 tracked spoke with that woman directly. Her name is Jenny Skellie.

“You are not confirmed to have the coronavirus?” we asked via Facebook video chat.

I am not confirmed to have the coronavirus,” Skellie responded

She says she made the initial post — which was in a local moms group from her area in Texas — not to cause a panic, but just to be informative.

A screenshot of the comment section on her post, containing a conversation with a Baldwin County native, quickly went viral. You’ve likely seen it.

She tells us she had body aches, a 99.9 degree fever, a cough and a headache.

Skellie has not been able to be tested for COVID-19. She tells us she spoke to her doctor about her symptoms, but was told no testing was available for someone in her specific condition. Skellie says they did tell her, however, if she began to have trouble breathing, to call 9-11.

Skellie says she wishes testing was more readily available – and she’s urging those in power to make that a reality.

“I’ve actually self-quarantined myself from by kids and my husband, but I just can’t get an answer [from doctors],” Skellie said.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories