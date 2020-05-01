Face mask stolen from lion at Art Institute of Chicago

CHICAGO (WGN) — A face mask placed on one of the lions at the Art Institute of Chicago on Thursday morning has been stolen.
The mask was stolen just before 11 p.m. A security officer at the museum said two men, ages not specified, got out of a black Chevy sedan and climbed the statue.
The men cut the mask off the lion and then sped off in the sedan. No one is in custody.
According to the Chicago Tribune, the museum plans to replace the symbolic face protection immediately.
