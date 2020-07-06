Face mask ordinance now in effect in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Beginning Monday, people must wear a face mask in public areas around Tuscaloosa.

On June 30, the city council voted unanimously to adopt the ordinance. Failure to comply with the ordinance can result in a $25 fine. However, there are some exceptions to the ordinance, such as children under 2 years old not being required to wear a mask, as well as not being required while eating or drinking. In addition, wearing a mask won’t be necessary if it would jeopardize your personal safety.

The ordinance will stay in effect through Aug. 5.

