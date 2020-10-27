Experts, voters react to negative political ads

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) — With a week away from the Presidential Election, negative TV ads are being used by both sides to possibly sway last minute votes.

Political analyst Steve Flowers says negative ads can work, which is why they have been used for a long time.

“Well I got news for you, the reason they run is because they work,” Flowers said.

He points out most political ads are targeting audiences views, not necessarily the candidate running.

“That more people vote against something or someone than vote for them,” Flowers said.

Not only can negative ads influence people’s vote, Flowers says it can be used to get people note to vote, which he explains is a strategic move.

“They know the negative ads if it’s the undecided voter, what they are trying to do is keep them home,” Flowers said.

Though Flowers says negative ads affect how people vote, voters in the area say differently.

Daron McKenize says he sees two people trying to win an election, badgering each other.

Voters like Jeremy Parker say political ads are over-exaggerated, but understands how powerful they can be to undecided voters.

“I feel like I have to vote because the other and easily manipulated people are voting as well,” Parker said.

Both want people to look through political ads and exercise their right to vote.

“It can make a difference through a vote. But you also have to understand that it’s your right. It’s your right to vote,” McKenzie said.

Flowers says political ads also cost a lot of campaign money; he says radio ads for Doug Jones can cost almost $3,000 a week.