BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Drinking alcohol may help you unwind after life’s troubles, but it can also cause major trouble for your health.

Thousands of people across the country are currently taking part in what’s called “Dry January,” a challenge to take a month-long break from drinking alcohol after the parties and hijinks of the holidays.

“Any amount [of alcohol] less is better than any amount more, but there are amounts of alcohol that are considered harmful,” said Dr. Klayton Barrows, D.O., a family medicine physician with Seale Harris Clinic in Birmingham.

According to health experts, abstaining from alcohol not only offers a number of health benefits but also could save you from terrible diseases, including cancer.

“Liver disease [is] probably the most common, but also there’s an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and kidney disease, and then there’s specific cancers,” Barrows said.

The CDC and the National Cancer Institute report that drinking alcohol raises your risk of developing six different types of cancer, including mouth and throat, larynx, esophagus, colon, liver and breast.

The body breaks down alcohol into a chemical that damages your DNA, and when your DNA is damaged, a cell can grow out of control and become a tumor.

“Any time you put something in your body that’s harmful, it kills cells,” Barrows said.

Barrows has seen more people drinking heavily in the last few years. Medical experts agree moderation is key. Men shouldn’t drink more than two drinks a day — and for women, one.

In addition to preventing serious disease, a recent study reported that abstaining from alcohol for just a month can have benefits that last into the year, including better sleep, better mood, weight loss and less drinking overall.

One place that can help you with any non-alcoholic New Year’s resolutions is Carrigan’s Public House in Birmingham, a pub that serves mocktails year-round.

“A lot of pregnant people still come in here to eat with their significant other, or if somebody’s with a big business,” said Amy Sandlin, a bartender at Carrigan’s.

This is typically one of their slowest months, and they’ve done Dry January deals in the past. But ultimately, how dry — or “damp” — you want the month to be is up to you.

“It’s not a zero-sum game. Don’t beat yourself up if you have a drink, but if you feel like you’re concerned about this, give [Dry January] a shot,” Barrows said.