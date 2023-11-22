Content sponsored by Alabama Adventure.

With the kids out of school for Thanksgiving Break and the holiday season officially in full swing, make some time for a festive family outing to Alabama Adventure in Bessemer, Ala. to experience the Magic of Lights.

What is the Magic of Lights, you ask?

Well, Magic of Lights is a larger-than-life, dazzling drive-through holiday lights experience featuring more than a mile of breath-taking light displays that bring your favorite holiday scenes and characters– like Barbie, the Bigfoot Monster Truck and the life-sized dinosaurs of the Prehistoric Christmas display– to life right before your eyes.

And with only 21 locations throughout the entire nation this holiday season, it’s a real treat that this attraction has set up shop in a location easily accessible to the families of Central Alabama.

“As a family-owned park, we love creating opportunities for families to come together and create cherished memories,” said Alex Ramsey, Director of HR, IT & Marketing at Alabama Adventure, “We plan to partner with the Magic of Lights for years to come so we can help ring in the Christmas season with local families.”

And the best part? One carload equals one price for the entire bunch– no individual ticket cost!

With all the holly jolly fun happening now through Dec. 31, don’t miss out on this awe-inspiring holiday experience.

