EXCLUSIVE: Jefferson County Jail begins vaccinating inmates

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Jail began vaccinating inmates Wednesday morning.

As of Monday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Offices as a whole encountered 138 cases of COVID-19 since March 6, 2020. The corrections facility was the most heavily impacted, with 72 personnel contracting the virus. The patrol division had 36 affected personnel, according to the sheriff’s office.

Inmates were also affected by COVID-19, with many protocol changes being made to reduce the virus’s spread. 142 inmates contracted the coronavirus since March 6, 2020. Two inmates required hospitalizations; there were no deaths related to COVID-19.

The Moderna vaccine is now offered to Jefferson County inmates. No inmate is required to get the shot. Deputy Chief David Agee said each inmate must fill out a consent form if they choose to be vaccinated. With a second dose necessary, their vaccine information is inputted into a database to streamline vaccines if an inmate were to transfer facilities.

Over 1,000 inmates are housed at the Jefferson County Jail. JCSO said the jails are sanitized weekly and cleaned daily. Personnel are provided with PPE and sanitizing materials.

JCSO said the population of inmates was decreased, where possible, to help slow the spread of COVID-19 among inmates and staff. Upon intake, inmates are tested for COVID-19, and placed in a quarantine unit for two weeks.

Jail staff have all been offered an opportunity to be vaccinated through the department.