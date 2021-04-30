Excitement building for start of Legion FC season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Legion FC opens its third season Saturday, and after a challenging 2020, excitement is building for the start of 2021.

The Legion had a shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, and this year is starting later than usual. That only contributes to the enthusiasm for the team’s return.

“You see fans that want to get out there and see live sports that maybe didn’t last year,” Legion FC President and General Manager Jay Heaps said. “The players are ready to get in front of fans and really have that exciting environment again. And so it’s been a little bit longer than we wanted, but we’re ready to go on Saturday.”

Capacity at BBVA Field was limited to 25% last year, most of that was made up of season ticket holders. More fans will have the opportunity to cheer on the Legion this year with capacity increased to 50%. Masks will be required, and social distancing policies will be in place. Ticket scanning will touchless, and all gates will be open to prevent crowding as fans enter the stadium.

The Legion is also bringing back a food app that allows fans to order food from the concessions stands and have it delivered to their seats.

The Legion will play eight home games on Saturdays and five on Sundays. They’ll also play at home three times on Wednesdays, which they’re calling “Wins Days,” when fans can get $2 beers, $1 hot dogs and see fireworks.

“Really, it’s good for fans that are of all ages,” Heaps said. “Kids get to see the fireworks. Parents get to have a cheaper beverage, and the kids get to have a hot dog, as well.”

Heaps has been pleased with the fan support through the team’s first two seasons.

“What we’re seeing year over year is that really die-hard fan who lives and breathes with every roll of the ball,” he said. “That’s one thing we love about the game of soccer is that the result matters.”

The Legion FC host the Indy Eleven Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at BBVA Field.