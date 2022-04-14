GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was trapped in her home and several homes in Eutaw’s Branch Heights neighborhood have significant damage following Wednesday night’s storms, according to officials.

Levi Murrow Sr. Ct. is just one of many spots hit and officials are asking people to stay away from this area because of hazards like power lines that you might not see and could be very dangerous if you visit the area.

“I was in my room and put my pillow on my face. I wasn’t sure if it was going to happen,” Eutaw resident Damon Gibbs said. “It just went by quick. We didn’t know anything was going on at first. It just happened quick.”

It was a terrifying 30 seconds for Gibbs when those strong winds ripped through the neighborhood. It was quick enough to tear apart these homes and move cars away from where they were parked.

“We got about five or six houses that have damage,” Eutaw Police Chief Tommy Johnson said. “Right now, we’re going to assess the damage we get.”

The damage is still very hard to see with the power out and power lines scattered sporadically. Officials said the woman was safely freed. No significant injuries have been reported.

“I see so many people get out of their homes. I think God that we still have our home,” Eutaw resident Billy Hicks said.

Hicks is lucky enough to still have his home, offering space for anyone who still needs a place to stay.

“It’s a very good community,” Hicks said. “I love it.”

As daylight approaches, officials are going to be out here all day on Thursday looking and assessing to see just how much damage was done.