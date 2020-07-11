Etowah County works to reduce COVID-19 cases

GADSEN Ala. (WIAT) — Etowah County is among the 39 of Alabama’s 67 counties now classified as “very high risk” for COVID-19 cases by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

On Friday, Etowah County had confirmed 919 cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths.

“The majority of cases that we are seeing 41% is in that 25 to 49 age group, so that’s something that has really caught our attention,” said Breonna Cole with the Gadsen/Etowah County Emergency Management Agency.

Etowah County has worked alongside first responders, healthcare workers and businesses to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Cole says Etowah County’s EMA has even gone out to businesses giving out flyers encouraging them to protect themselves and their patrons.

For many businesses, like Jefferson’s, it has been challenging working to keep everyone safe.

“It has been trying sometimes there are a few people that have gotten really frustrated about not being able to sit in parties larger than eight and we had to make them split up makes sure the tables are six-feet apart,” Jenna Nesmith said.

Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH says the public has to work to get COVID-19 cases at a more manageable level for the state’s health care system. She finds it alarming when looking at the rising number of cases.

“What we are really seeing is an increase in the number of cases and an increase in percent positive. Each county can look at its own profile and look at the measures connected with that profile and the color-coded to get the numbers back down,” Dr. Landers said.

Etowah County has just launched “Masks up Etowah” to encourage people to wear face coverings to help them in their COVID-19 efforts.

