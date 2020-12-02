Etowah County sees highest COVID-19 case count in 24-hour period since pandemic started

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 12: Spc. Demetrie Barnett of the Nevada National Guard administers a COVID-19 test during a preview of a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the parking garage of the Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel on November 12, 2020 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. The site will open on November 13 amid increased demand for testing due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the state. Over the past two weeks, Nevada has averaged close to 1,000 new coronavirus cases per day, with a 13.7 percent test positivity rate. Clark County is partnering with the Southern Nevada Health District, Nevada National Guard, University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, city of North Las Vegas and Station Casinos, which owns the property, to open the site. Texas Station has been closed since mid-March because of the pandemic. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Gadsden Etowah County Emergency Management Agency was notified of a significant increase in cases of COVID-19 for Etowah County in the previous 24-hour period.

The total number of cases, 174, is the largest one-day total the county has seen since the pandemic began in mid-February of this year. Gadsden-Etowah County EMA has also seen an additional seven deaths in the past seven days. The previous largest number of positive cases added, in a 24-hour period, was on November 4, totaling 123.

Emergency Management and the Area 5 Public Health Representatives made the notification of this increase during a teleconference for all elected officials, school administrators, first responders, area public health representatives and various other partners.

All citizens are urged to use three simple processes to decrease your likelihood of exposure while minimizing the risk you pose to others, the EMA reports. First, wear your mask. The mask helps not only in minimizing the aerosol droplets you produce but also aids in minimizing your exposure risk from someone else. Second, use good hygiene. Frequent handwashing is a very simple way to prevent a method of infection. Sanitizer is good, but soap and water is better, officials say. Lastly, social distancing is crucial. Remaining a minimum of 6 feet away from others is probably the simplest method to minimize the risk for everyone. However, it is often the one least used, the EMA says.