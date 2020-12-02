Etowah County sees highest COVID-19 case count in 24-hour period since pandemic started

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Gadsden Etowah County Emergency Management Agency was notified of a significant increase in cases of COVID-19 for Etowah County in the previous 24-hour period.
The total number of cases, 174, is the largest one-day total the county has seen since the pandemic began in mid-February of this year. Gadsden-Etowah County EMA has also seen an additional seven deaths in the past seven days. The previous largest number of positive cases added, in a 24-hour period, was on November 4, totaling 123.
Emergency Management and the Area 5 Public Health Representatives made the notification of this increase during a teleconference for all elected officials, school administrators, first responders, area public health representatives and various other partners.
All citizens are urged to use three simple processes to decrease your likelihood of exposure while minimizing the risk you pose to others, the EMA reports. First, wear your mask. The mask helps not only in minimizing the aerosol droplets you produce but also aids in minimizing your exposure risk from someone else. Second, use good hygiene. Frequent handwashing is a very simple way to prevent a method of infection. Sanitizer is good, but soap and water is better, officials say. Lastly, social distancing is crucial. Remaining a minimum of 6 feet away from others is probably the simplest method to minimize the risk for everyone. However, it is often the one least used, the EMA says.
