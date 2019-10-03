Ethics panel sends complaint about Alabama senator to DA

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Ethics Commission has voted to refer a complaint against Montgomery Sen. David Burkette to the Montgomery County District Attorney for review.

News outlets report it was not immediately clear Wednesday what the complaint entailed, or when the alleged offense occurred.

Burkette’s attorney, Al Agricola, declined to discuss the allegations. He did say that Burkette “looks forward to the opportunity to show that he has not committed any crime or intentionally violated the law.”

Montgomery District Attorney Daryl Bailey says the attorney general’s office will handle the issue. A spokesman for the Alabama Attorney General’s office, Mike Lewis, says he was unable to answer questions about the case Wednesday.

Burkette, who served on Montgomery City Council from 2007 to 2018, was elected to the Alabama Senate last year.

