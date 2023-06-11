WINSTON-SALEM, NC. (WHNT) – The sudden delay of the Alabama and Wake Forest baseball game on Saturday stemmed from an ESPN crew member’s death.

ESPN released a statement Sunday identifying Kyle Brown, a director at the company, as the member who had a medical emergency before the start of the Alabama and Wake Forest game. Brown passed away from the medical emergency at the age of 42.

Brown had worked for the company for 16 years and was the winner of two Sports Emmy awards. He leaves behind his wife and four children.

ESPN released this statement regarding the situation: