MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Residents of Lowndes County have been dealing with wastewater and sanitation problems, sometimes causing pools of sewage in their backyards.

That includes Aquilla Grant. Her home in Hayneville sits just feet from a puddle of sewage.

“Just to see this get fixed, it’ll be thankful for me,” Grant said.

EPA Adminsitrator Michael Regan and USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack today announced a plan to improve water infrastructure in 11 communities across the country spanning 7 states. That includes Lowndes and Greene Counties in Alabama.

“For the first time, we have a historic amount of money being available that has no strings attached. No matching dollars in low interest loans or grants,” Regan said. “This allows for people to have a seat at the table that have never had a seat at the table before.”

The project, called “Closing the Wastewater Gap,” comes through funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Alabama will be getting about $137 million from that on top of the $225 million allocated from the American Rescue Plan act to improve public water issues.

White Hall Mayor Delmartre Bethel says he’s optimist things will improve for his community.

“White Hall, Lowndes County as a whole has been left out for a long time, so it’s heartwarming to see people from Washington, DC themselves come down to look at and address the issue that’s been going on for a long time,” Bethel said.

Following a visit to Grant’s home, local, state and federal leaders held a town hall to discuss the issue.

“There’s nothing more important than the basic human right of knowing that you have fresh water to drink, and clean water to drink, and that when you flush your toilet you have a proper sanitation system. In order to achieve that I think it’s important we all work together,” Congresswoman Terri Sewell (D, Alabama) said.

Officials have emphasized that local leaders will be at the forefront of decision making for these projects in partnership with federal agencies.