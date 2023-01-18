BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will take the reins in putting out a fire that has been burning at a landfill near Moody for the last couple of months.

According to a statement sent out by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management on Wednesday, the EPA will be responsible for coming up with the best way to put out the fired, as well as hire a contractor to do the work and and oversee the process.

“Neither ADEM nor the county has the experience or expertise to put out a fire of this nature,” ADEM Director Lance LeFleur said in the statement. “The EPA utilizes contractors with experience and knowledge to do this type of work. ADEM and state and local officials have concluded the most effective and safe way to extinguish the fire is for the EPA to lead the effort, and we have entered into an arrangement with the EPA to make that happen.”

Prior to ADEM’s announcement, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a limited state of emergency to give St. Clair County officials the legal authority for dealing with the fire.

“By authorizing the EPA to respond to this fire, we are ensuring it will be addressed in the fastest and safest way possible,” Ivey said in a statement. “It is imperative that this situation be solved and solved right for the sake of the folks in Moody and all people affected by this fire. I am pleased at this next step, and to ensure we are doing everything possible from the state level, I am also issuing a limited state of emergency for St. Clair County to give local officials another layer of support as they deal with this fire.”

ADEM has been working with the EPA, the St. Clair County Commission and other local and state authorities to deal with the fire and eliminate the smoke that has disrupted many people’s daily lives in the area.

Officials report that while putting out the fire had been a priority for the department, the risks posed by it to firefighters proved to be dangerous. In addition, ADEM claimed to have no staff or vendors who could deal with a fire of that scope.

“We stand ready to assist the EPA in whatever manner we can,” County Commission President Stan Batemon said in the statement. “The most important thing is putting the fire out as fast as possible and bringing relief to residents in communities being affected by the smoke. The county is limited in what it can do. The EPA is clearly in the best position with its knowhow and resources to handle the fire. We believe this is a major step forward in identifying the best solution and taking action.”

EPA has already performed air testing at the site while ADEM is performing testing in nearby streams to determine possible impacts from runoff from the fire site.

No timeline has been given for how quickly the fire could be put out. Once the fire is out, ADEM will take appropriate enforcement actions against the land fill operator, such as air quality penalties and open burning violations.