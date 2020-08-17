Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA creates new ice cream truck jingle to replace one with racist past

(CNN NEWSOURCE/WIAT) — The jingle many remember of the ice cream truck rolling through the neighborhoods is getting a new sound.

Hip hop icon RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan has teamed up with Good Humor to offer a new ice cream truck jingle in place of the commonly heard “Turkey in the Straw” due to its racist past.

“Good Humor, they called me up and they were like “We got to do something about this. We can changed the dynamics. We could make a new ice cream jingle for a new era,'” RZA said in a video promoting the new song.

In the 1800s, the melody of the song was adapted to another song by Harry C. Browne called “N***** Love a Watermelon Ha! Ha!” which was set to racist lyrics and played in minstrel shows featuring blackface.

Good Humor is calling on all ice cream truck drivers to stop playing “Turkey in the Straw” and replace it with the new jingle, which will be available to ice cream trucks across the country.

“We wanted to make a melody that includes all communities, that’s good for every driver, every kid and I’m proud to say for the first time in a long time, a new ice cream truck jingle will be made available to trucks all across the country in perpetuity, that means forever, like Wu Tang’s (1997 sophomore album) ‘Forever.'”

Good Humor says it has not owned ice cream trucks since the 1970s, but as an industry leader and creator of the original ice cream truck, the company wanted to be part of the solution on this issue.

Good Humor, which is owned by Unilever, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

