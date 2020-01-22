“Undercover Boss” airs tonight on CBS

(WIAT) —  Another brand new episode of the CBS show “Undercover Boss” airs tonight.

In the episode, the owner and CEO of the Ice Cream Company, Dippin Dots, goes undercover to see what is going on at his company.

You can see Scott Fischer’s reaction when an employee at a manufacturing plant raises suspicion about his true identity tonight, right here on CBS 42 beginning at 7:00.

