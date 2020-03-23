Live Now
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson ‘feeling better’ following treatment for COVID-19

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, are on the mend.

The two stars contracted the coronavirus while in Australia earlier this month. They were self-quarantined after they were released from a hospital.

On Sunday, Hanks tweeted “Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better.”

He also reminded people the importance of sheltering in place.

“You don’t give it to anyone, you don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no?”

Similarly, Wilson took to Instagram Sunday to post a humorous video of her reciting the lyrics to Naughty By Nature’s “Hip Hop Hooray.” (EXPLICIT LYRICS)

See it to believe it

Hanks was in Australia for pre-production work on a film about singer Elvis Presley. He’s is set to play Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, production on the project has been suspended.

