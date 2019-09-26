Correction: Music-The Who story

In this Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 photo, Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend with The Who performs during the Moving On! Tour at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The Who cut short a Houston concert after lead singer Daltrey lost his voice midway through the event. The band’s next scheduled concert is Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Dallas. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP, File)

HOUSTON (AP) — In a story Sept. 26 about the postponement of concerts by The Who, The Associated Press misspelled Pete Townshend’s surname.

A corrected version of the story is below:

The Who cuts concert short after Roger Daltrey loses voice

HOUSTON (AP) — The Who cut short a Houston concert after lead singer Roger Daltrey lost his voice midway through the event.

The legendary British rock group was eight songs into the Wednesday night concert when Daltrey told the audience, “I think I should quit while I’m ahead.” Lead guitarist Pete Townshend apologized, saying Daltrey “cannot actually speak now.” He promised the crowd that the band would honor their tickets at a make-good concert still to be scheduled.

The band also has postponed concerts scheduled for Friday in Dallas and Sunday in Denver.

The 75-year-old Daltrey and 74-year-old Townshend are the last original members with the band, which formed 55 years ago.