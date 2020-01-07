The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

NEW YORK (AP) — Kojak has his lollipop. Sherlock Holmes has his deerstalker cap. Jeremy Sisto has his pencil.

The actor often wields a long sharpened yellow pencil as he addresses a room full of federal agents on the hit CBS show “FBI.” His character will point with it or chew on it or make an exclamation with it, saying something like “C’mon people, dazzle me!”