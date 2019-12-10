The top 10 books on Apple Books-US

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It was two weeks before cameras were to start rolling on a film about the sexual misconduct scandals at Fox News that ended the reign of Roger Ailes and things were rolling along smoothly.

The subject matter couldn’t have been timelier. The leads, including Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly, Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson, and John Lithgow as Ailes, were top notch. Even the supporting cast was full of known names like Allison Janney, Kate McKinnon and Connie Britton.