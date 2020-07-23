Taylor Swift surprises fans with new album dropping Friday at midnight

(WCMH)– Taylor Swift surprised fans Thursday morning announcing she will be releasing a new, full studio album at midnight Friday.
Swift says she wrote the album, “folklore,” while in isolation over the past few months.
“My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world,” Swift wrote on social media.
Swift released her seventh studio album, “Lover,” less than a year ago.
