If you’re crazed for glazed, Snoop Dogg has a new Dunkin’ sandwich for your to try.

From now until Sunday, the chain is selling the “Beyond Beyond D-O-Double-G” sandwich.

It’s a Beyond sausage patty, with egg and cheese, served on a sliced glazed donut.

Dunkin’ says it was inspired by the rapper’s passion for plant-based protein and love for glazed donuts.