Singer Jeremih transferred out of ICU, amid Covid-19 battle

(WIAT) — Singer Jeremih , who was hospitalized due to complications from Covid-19, has moved to the ICU as he recovers.

This is according to a spokesperson for his family and team. The singer will now spend the rest of his recovery time in a regular hospital room.

The singer had been on a ventilator in a chicago hospital battling the illness. Last week, a representative for Jeremih’s family CNN that the virus had “viciously attacked his body,” and that they wanted to remind others that “Covid-19 is real and not to be taken lightly.”

