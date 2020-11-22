Singer Jeremih transferred out of ICU, amid Covid-19 battle

(WIAT) — Singer Jeremih , who was hospitalized due to complications from Covid-19, has moved to the ICU as he recovers.
This is according to a spokesperson for his family and team. The singer will now spend the rest of his recovery time in a regular hospital room.
The singer had been on a ventilator in a chicago hospital battling the illness. Last week, a representative for Jeremih’s family CNN that the virus had “viciously attacked his body,” and that they wanted to remind others that “Covid-19 is real and not to be taken lightly.”
