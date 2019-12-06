Singer Harris was impaired, speeding when killed in crash

NEW YORK (AP) — Lena Horne was a fierce advocate for civil rights in her later years, but that part of her legacy is often pushed behind her glamorous image. Her good friend Harry Belafonte hopes that a new award in her honor will push that aspect of her life front and center.

“She had a huge burden. She was black, she was hugely popular, and she had to continually safeguard that environment of hers, the celebrity,” he said in a recent interview with The Associated Press. “Her outspokenness didn’t come until later in life.”