Singer Anthony Hamilton takes to Instagram to offer encouragment, music during COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Grammy award-winning singer Anthony Hamilton encouraging people to stay safe and positive during the coronavirus crisis.

For those staying at home, the soulful singer recently took to his Instagram account to share his vocal talents.

“My God is able, yes he will, he will fix it if you just believe,” Hamilton sang in one video, singing lyrics from part of James Fortune’s “I Believe.”

Like many artists performing live, Hamilton is using the hashtag, #TogetherAtHome, to reach people and offer encouragement.

