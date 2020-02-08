Sequins, big bows, glamorous gowns at Badgley Mischka show

The Badgley Mischka collection is modeled at Spring Studios during NYFW Fall/Winter 2020 on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Oversized bows, exaggerated puffed sleeves and luxe jewel tones. Everything sparkled with sequins at Badgley Mischka’s show Saturday which played up the glamour of “Downton Abbey,” with the Beatles’ bohemian Abbey Road era.

In an interview backstage, Mark Badgley said the label is designing for the woman who “still wants to take time and make herself feel special and indulge and buy a beautiful piece of clothing.”

“She can wear them over and over again or let her daughters have them,” he said.

Mother and daughter Hilaria Baldwin sat in the front row next to husband Alec Baldwin. On his lap, he held their young daughter Carmen, who wore a black bow headband. The family said they were delighted to cheer on the fashion duo.

“These two men are such titans of the fashion world and it’s really — we’re happy to come and help celebrate them and what they’re doing,” Alec Baldwin told The Associated Press.

Rapper Jeezy, who wore a burgundy suit and sat next girlfriend and TV host Jeannie Mae, said he loves playing with fashion and reusing pieces in different ways.

“The whole experience … just getting the vibe, love it. Fashion week is dope,” he said.

The gowns had more minimal silhouettes but every piece had a special touch, an oversized bell sleeve, ruffled collar, giant bow or a plunging beaded neckline.

The dowager would certainly raise an eyebrow if Lady Mary and Lady Edith came dressed to dinner in a showstopping gown with a pale gold, beaded bodice that dipped straight to the belly button into a full skirt pleated skirt with whimsical puffs of feathers and leaf like appliques.

A ho-hum everyday grey tweed suit skirt was glamorized with subtle sparkles, exaggerated puff sleeves and belted waist. Bold florals featured heavily in the collection, including a modern take on a coat dress with a plunging neckline and asymmetrical skirt.

Everything shimmered, from everyday coats to strapless, evening gowns to a stunning pantsuit tied effortlessly at the waist. The models wore a bold ruby lip and were heavy on accessories including ornately beaded almost backward headbands that turned into ear cuffs.

Velvets and jewel tons, including rich emerald greens and burgundies inspired by the painter John Singer Sargent who was known for his Edwardian-era luxury, featured prominently, along with shimmering black, gold and silver evening looks.

Even the designer took a cue from the collection. Badgley embellished his broken arm with a black sequin sling.

James Mischka noted the collection will hit the stores this fall during a pivotal election year and what may be a “very fraught time in this country.” The focus was to armor women with clothes to make her feel “empowered and beautiful and safe.”

“When an airplane flies above the clouds instead of through the storm, that’s what we’re dressing her for,” he said.