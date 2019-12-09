Sean Lennon posts family photo of father John Lennon

(WIAT) — Sean Lennon is paying tribute to his late father John Lennon on the 39th anniversary of his death.

On Sunday, Sean shared a sweet throwback family photo featuring his dad John and his mother Yoko Ono.

John was shot outside of his New York City apartment on Dec. 9, 1980.

His killer, Mark David Chapman is currently serving 20 years to life in the Wende Correctional Facility in New York, after pleading guilty to second degree murder in 1981.

