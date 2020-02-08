Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards quits smoking

Guitarist Keith Richards performs during a Rolling Stones concert in Havana, Cuba, Friday March 25, 2016. The Rolling Stones unleashed two hours of rock and roll on an crowd of hundreds of thousands of Cubans and foreign visitors Friday March 25, 2016, capping one of the most momentous weeks in modern Cuban history with a massive celebration of music that was once forbidden here.(AP Photo/Enric Marti)

LONDON (TRIBUNE SERVICES) — Hell has apparently frozen over.

Rolling Stones guitarist and legendary substance abuser Keith Richards says he has quit smoking.

Richards recently confirmed the news in a new interview with Jim Kerr of Q104.3 New York.

The guitarist said he has finally stopped smoking, a year after referencing Lou Reed’s claim that quitting cigarettes was “harder than quitting heroin.”

In the interview, Richards confirmed that he has not touched a cigarette since October.

According to NME, Richards first announced plans to quit cigarettes in 2019, where he stated, “Lately, in fact – spread the news – I’ve managed to cut it down by a substantial amount every day. I’ve knocked the hard stuff on the head. I have a little wine with meals, and a Guinness or a beer or two.”

In more minor news, The Rolling Stones have announced an extension of the No Filter North American tour for the summer of 2020.

