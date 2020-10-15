Rare episode of ‘Jeopardy!’ ends with 1 contestant in final round

This image released by Jeopardy! shows Alex Trebek, host of the game show “Jeopardy!” Trebek’s memoir, “The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life,” will be released on Tuesday, July 21. (Jeopardy! via AP)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A recent episode of the long-running game show “Jeopardy!” ended with something that hasn’t happened in several years: only one contestant left standing for the final question.

On an episode that aired Tuesday, returning champion Kevin Walsh was the last contestant remaining during “Final Jeopardy!” Walsh, a New Jersey native who was on a three-game winning streak at the time, was by himself after competitors Alex Switzky and Natt Supab had been eliminated.

“The stage looks like a very lonely place right now,” host Alex Trebek said leading up to the final round. “I cannot recall the last time we had only one player in Final Jeopardy!”

Today's Final Jeopardy! was no contest. Congrats on the 4th win, Kevin! pic.twitter.com/1OAwgg5Woc — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) October 14, 2020

Walsh’s last question involved literary pronouns. Specifically, the question was this:

“Thanks to a horror film, this novel returned to the bestseller lists in 2017, some 30 years after reaching No. 1.”

Walsh’s answer? “What is ‘It’?”

Walsh answered correctly, bringing his winning streak to four days in a row and his total winnings to $81,700.

Although Walsh’s predicament Tuesday was unusual, it was not a first for the show. According to Us Weekly, the last time a sole contestant was left during “Final Jeopardy!” was in March 2015, when Kristin Sausville of Delaware was left with no competitors in the final round.

