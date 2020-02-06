1  of  41
Closings
ALABASTER CITY SCHOOLS ANNISTON CITY SCHOOLS ATTALLA CITY SCHOOLS BESSEMER CITY SCHOOLS BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS BLOUNT COUNTY SCHOOLS CALHOUN COUNTY SCHOOLS CASA PRESCHOOL AT ASBURY CHILTON COUNTY SCHOOLS CHURCH OF BROOK HILL EARLY LEARNING CENTER EPHESUS ACADEMY FAIRFIELD CITY SCHOOLS GLEN IRIS BAPTIST SCHOOL GREEN VALLEY WEEKDAY HAPPY KIDS LEARNING CENTER HIGHLAND SCHOOL HOMEWOOD CITY SCHOOLS HOOVER CITY SCHOOLS JACKSONVILLE CITY SCHOOLS JCCEO JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOLS KIDDIE ACADEMY MOUNTAIN BROOK SCHOOLS MT. PILGRAM CHRISTIAN ACADEMY NEW LIFE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL OF EXCELLENCE OLIVET MONUMENTAL BAPTIST CHURCH DAYCARE ONEONTA CITY SCHOOLS OXFORD CITY SCHOOLS PELHAM CITY SCHOOLS PIEDMONT CITY SCHOOLS ROCK CREEK DAYCARE SHELBY COUNTY SCHOOLS SOUTHMINSTER DAY SCHOOL ST. CLAIR COUNTY SCHOOLS TALLADEGA CITY SCHOOLS TALLADEGA COUNTY SCHOOLS TARRANT CITY SCHOOLS THE LEARNING CENTER AT NEW LIFE TRUSSVILLE CITY SCHOOLS VESTAVIA HILLS CITY SCHOOLS WEST BROOK CHRISTIAN

Prosecutors nearing finish as last Weinstein accuser returns

Entertainment

by: MICHAEL R. SISAK and TOM HAYS, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein departs a Manhattan courthouse for his rape trial, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (AP) —Prosecutors at Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial are on schedule to rest their case Thursday after more than two weeks of testimony, including graphic accounts from six among scores of women who’ve accused him of vile behavior.

The last of the accusers to testify, model Lauren Marie Young, is slated to return to the witness stand after telling jurors Wednesday that Weinstein stripped off his clothes, pulled down her dress and groped her breast in a hotel bathroom in 2013.

She’ll face more questioning from Weinstein lawyer Damon Cheronis, who so far has focused his cross-examination on inconsistencies between Young’s courtroom testimony and her previous statements to investigators.

Young’s testimony Wednesday that Weinstein grazed her vagina during the alleged assault touched off a tense exchange with Cheronis, who reminded jurors that she told police in 2018, “I don’t think he touched me down there.”

“Is that something you just added today?” Cheronis asked.

“No,” Young replied.

“Pretty important fact, wouldn’t you say?”

“I’m not a lawyer.”

“No, but you’re a witness and you’re supposed to tell the truth.”

The criminal charges at issue at Weinstein’s New York City trial are based on two allegations: that he raped a woman in March 2013 and that he forced oral sex on another woman, a TV and film production assistant, in 2006.

Both of them testified earlier in the trial, with the rape accuser spending an often emotional three days on the witness stand.

Additional women, including Young, have been allowed to testify as prosecutors attempt to show there was a practiced method to Weinstein’s attacks, including inviting women to his hotel room to discuss business, then disrobing and demanding sexual favors.

Another such witness, model Tarale Wulff, is being brought back to the witness stand Thursday because of an issue with evidence that emerged after she testified last week.

Once the prosecution rests, Weinstein’s lawyers will be calling witnesses of their own as they look to raise doubts about the accusers and underscore their position that any encounters involving Weinstein and the women were consensual. Among their witnesses is a cognitive psychologist known for her testimony on human memory.

Young, 30, alleges Weinstein assaulted her after he invited her up to his Beverly Hills hotel room and lured her into the bathroom while a friend of his who helped arrange the meeting closed the door behind them.

A friend she says she told about the encounter is also expected to testify Thursday as a corroborating witness.

Young’s allegations are partly the basis of criminal charges filed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney on Jan. 6, just as Weinstein’s New York trial was getting underway. Weinstein is also charged in that case with raping a different woman the night before the alleged assault on Young.

___

On Twitter, follow Michael Sisak at twitter.com/mikesisak and Tom Hays at https://twitter.com/aptomhays

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More CBS 42 Community Events