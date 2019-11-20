Noah Galloway to serve as grand marshal of 2019 Birmingham Christmas Parade

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Birmingham has announced Birmingham native and Purple Heart recipient Noah Galloway as grand marshall for the 2019 Birmingham Christmas Parade.

Galloway is a double amputee military veteran and motivational speaker who most recently competed on Fox’s American Grit. In 2015, Galloway also competed on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

The Birmingham Christmas Parade and Tree Light will be held Sunday, December 8th at 4:30 P.M.

According to a press release from the City of Birmingham, Galloway will be riding in his 2019 Jeep Gladiator. He is partnering with Jeep for the “Jeep Gladiator to Gladiator” contest to give away a 2020 Jeep Gladiator to a deserving person.

