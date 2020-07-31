New Prince statue unveiled at Paisley Park

CHANHASSEN, Minn. (CNN NEWSOURCE) — Prince fans from all over the world now have a new way to pay tribute to the music legend.

A statue of Prince’s iconic love symbol was recently revealed for the first time at Paisley Park, the superstar’s former compound-turned-museum. The statue stands about 11 feet tall and 6 feet wide. Operators of the museum in the city of Chanhassen unveiled it Thursday.

The statue combines symbols that represent male and female. Prince formally adopted the love symbol as his stage name during a dispute with his record label in 1993.

