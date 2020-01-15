Netflix to release “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez”

(WIAT) — Netflix has released a new docu-series on former NFL star and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez.
The three-part documentary is called “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez.”
It profiles the star’s violent streak through interviews with friends, players and insiders.
Days after being acquitted of a double murder in 2017, Hernandez was found dead in his cell.
His death was ruled a suicide. He had been serving a life sentence in the murder of his fiance’s sister’s boyfriend.
“Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez is out now on Netflix.
LATEST POSTS
- A look inside an Antioch man’s ‘shrine’ to the San Francisco 49ers
- Ticket prices for Titans AFC title game ‘higher than average’
- Titletown businesses gear up for crowds despite away game
- ‘I’ve got a crazy imagination’: Chiefs fan’s spooky yard display
- LSU fan starts Go Fund Me for Clemson tiger mascot