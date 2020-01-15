Netflix to release “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez”

(WIAT) — Netflix has released a new docu-series on former NFL star and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez.

The three-part documentary is called “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez.”

It profiles the star’s violent streak through interviews with friends, players and insiders.

Days after being acquitted of a double murder in 2017, Hernandez was found dead in his cell.

His death was ruled a suicide. He had been serving a life sentence in the murder of his fiance’s sister’s boyfriend.

“Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez is out now on Netflix.

