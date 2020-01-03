Netflix show returns late Argentine prosecutor to spotlight

MIAMI (AP) — Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby was arrested on a battery charge Thursday night in Miami after arguing with a music promoter over payment for a performance, Miami police said in an arrest warrant.

After police arrested the rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, they found a warrant for his arrest from Texas, also on a battery charge. He was booked into the Miami-Dade jail just before midnight Thursday and a judge ordered him held without bond on Friday because of the Texas warrant.