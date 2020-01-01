Netflix reveals 2019’s most popular shows

(WIAT) – Now that 2019 is a wrap, Netflix is sharing the year’s most-watched shows on the streaming service.

For most popular series, “Stranger Things 3” nabbed the top spot, with newly-released “The Witcher” and “Umbrella Academy” not too far behind.

For non-fiction shows, ‘Tidying Up With Marie Kondo’ comes in first.

A show about women in prison called “Jailbirds” and “Rhythm and Flow,” a music quiz show, come in behind that.

“Dave Chappelle: Sticks and Stones,” “Kevin Hart: Irresponsible” and “Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias: One Show Fits All” round out the top for comedy specials on Netflix.

